Chhattisgarh govt chalks out strategy for exploring rich minerals

Endowed with rich minerals, is working out an extensive plan to explore high-value with a focus on .

Recent surveys have indicated deposits in the central and southern regions of . According to officials, work is going on in full swing to complete the formalities and extract lithium, given the demand for the mineral. The state is stressing the need to adopt green technology to explore as well.

“The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified a Block in Katghora-Guchapur area of Korba district, and the reconnaissance survey hints at deposits of lithium with high concentration,” said Anurag Diwan, joint director in the Directorate of Mines.

Lithium blocks have also been traced in and around Tongpal, Govindpal, Chitalnar and Puspal areas of Sukma district in Bastar, Diwan said. The area can be explored for lithium-bearing pegmatite. Surveyors found lepidolite, a lithium-bearing mineral, Diwan added.

In the Korba belt, analytical results indicate significant mineralisation of rare earth elements (REE) and other rare metals. Similarly, a reconnaissance survey for gold and associated sulphide mineralisation in Barjor area of Jashpur district reveals the anomalous gold value in the bedrock sample.

“Our priority is to assess the availability and quantity of high-value like lithium, tin, gold, copper, nickel and diamond using the latest technology,” Diwan said. Lithium is used in the process of making glasses, ceramics and pharmaceuticals, besides aluminium and magnesium alloys. But the highest potential for growth is in the battery market, where lithium is used as electrode and electrolyte material in lithium disposable batteries and in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.

The mining department recently organised a conference to design a strategy regarding the auction of mineral blocks and exploration of high-value minerals available in the state. Detailed deliberation was held with the stakeholders, both from the public as well as the private sector, to make Chhattisgarh a hub of high-value minerals in the country.

Till now, more than 100 potential mineral blocks have been identified on the basis of exploration taken up by government agencies in Chhattisgarh. The state government had issued a tender inviting notices for 40 mineral blocks of minerals like gold, iron Ore, limestone and bauxite. As many as 15 blocks have been successfully auctioned.