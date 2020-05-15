Chhattisgarh to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana from May 21

JUST IN
Exports fall at fastest pace in 25 yrs in April due to coronavirus lockdown
R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Bhupesh Baghel
Under the scheme, the state government will inject Rs 5100 crore into the state's rural economy by directly transferring the grant amount through Direct Benefit Transfer into the accounts of farmers

Chhattisgarh government will launch its ambitious Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on May 21 (death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi). The scheme is aimed at stimulating the rural economy in the state, amid the slowdown caused by by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, the state government will inject Rs 5100 crore into the state's rural economy by directly transferring the grant amount through Direct Benefit Transfer into the accounts of farmers. The state had made the provision for the scheme in the Budget 2020-21.

The farmers would be paid Rs 10,000 per acre for paddy, corn and sugarcane crops, based on the registered and procured area for the kharif season. The scheme will benefit over 1.87 million farmers. The state government also plans to provide a fixed amount per acre based on the registered and notified areas for pulses and oilseed crops.

“Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana is a far-sighted decision and is a boon for farmers of Chhattisgarh in this time of crisis,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. He added that no other state had taken such a step in the interest of farmers.

Baghel said the state government had urged the centre to include agriculture works under MNREGA as it would continue till rainy season. He added that if agriculture activities are included under MNREGA, more people will get continuous employment, input costs will fall and agricultural production would rise.
First Published: Fri, May 15 2020. 19:20 IST

