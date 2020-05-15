Chhattisgarh to launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana from May 21

government will launch its ambitious Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on May 21 (death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi). The scheme is aimed at stimulating the rural economy in the state, amid the slowdown caused by by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, the state government will inject Rs 5100 crore into the state's rural economy by directly transferring the grant amount through into the accounts of The state had made the provision for the scheme in the Budget 2020-21.

ALSO READ: Stimulus good for sustenance, but supply chains need more for resilience

The would be paid Rs 10,000 per acre for paddy, corn and sugarcane crops, based on the registered and procured area for the The scheme will benefit over 1.87 million The state government also plans to provide a fixed amount per acre based on the registered and notified areas for pulses and oilseed crops.

“Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana is a far-sighted decision and is a boon for farmers of in this time of crisis,” Chief Minister said. He added that no other state had taken such a step in the interest of farmers.

Baghel said the state government had urged the centre to include agriculture works under as it would continue till rainy season. He added that if agriculture activities are included under MNREGA, more people will get continuous employment, input costs will fall and agricultural production would rise.