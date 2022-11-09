Chief labour commissioner to meet bank unions on proposed Nov 10 strike

The central government’s chief labour commission will meet with the All-India Banks’ Employees Association (AIBEA) on a strike proposed on November 19 against alleged harassment of bankers active in the union.

The has said that it will participate in the meeting, which will also have the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the Department of Financial Services, to explore solutions.

AIBEA’s plan has prompted banks to put out notices saying normal services could get affected although they are taking action for smooth functioning.

In a regulatory filing this week, said, “Though the bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the days of strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.”

The IBA held talks with on November 5 on the issues concerning the strike in which the management of all the eleven banks were present against whom the association has leveled allegations and who were duly mentioned in the strike notice given by . The outcome of the meeting was not satisfactory from the AIBEA’s perspective, Business Standard has learnt.

“Since there was no concrete decision or proposal from any of the bank managements to address the issues raised by AIBEA, we could not agree to reconsider our strike call”, said a letter by CH Venkatachalam, AIBEA's general secretary, to union members.

AIBEA’s contention is that the bank managements are violating the provisions of bipartite settlements and bank level settlements, particularly in the areas like outsourcing and transferring of employees. They are also being vindictive and giving punishments to bankers who are active in the union. The bank managements are not respecting the audits of the labour commissioner.