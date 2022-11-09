JUST IN
Chief labour commissioner to meet bank unions on proposed Nov 10 strike
New coal plants may be asked to have mandatory renewable power generation
FS Vinay Kwatra meets Pentagon official, discusses bilateral defence ties
Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories
CO2 emissions from buildings, construction sector hit new high: Report
Thermal plants have adequate coal stocks at 25.6 million tonnes, says govt
One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM
Govt declares census, NPR database as critical information infrastructure
India, Russia vow to expand economic cooperation, including energy sector
Trade service officers to engage more in FTA negotiations, policy making
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
New coal plants may be asked to have mandatory renewable power generation
Business Standard

Chief labour commissioner to meet bank unions on proposed Nov 10 strike

Banks notices say normal services could get affected but they are taking action to keep work going

Topics
labour unions | bank unions | AIBEA

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap

The central government’s chief labour commission will meet with the All-India Banks’ Employees Association (AIBEA) on a strike proposed on November 19 against alleged harassment of bankers active in the union.

The AIBEA has said that it will participate in the meeting, which will also have the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the Department of Financial Services, to explore solutions.

AIBEA’s plan has prompted banks to put out notices saying normal services could get affected although they are taking action for smooth functioning.

In a regulatory filing this week, Bank of Baroda said, “Though the bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the days of strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.”

The IBA held talks with AIBEA on November 5 on the issues concerning the strike in which the management of all the eleven banks were present against whom the association has leveled allegations and who were duly mentioned in the strike notice given by AIBEA. The outcome of the meeting was not satisfactory from the AIBEA’s perspective, Business Standard has learnt.

“Since there was no concrete decision or proposal from any of the bank managements to address the issues raised by AIBEA, we could not agree to reconsider our strike call”, said a letter by CH Venkatachalam, AIBEA's general secretary, to union members.

AIBEA’s contention is that the bank managements are violating the provisions of bipartite settlements and bank level settlements, particularly in the areas like outsourcing and transferring of employees. They are also being vindictive and giving punishments to bankers who are active in the union. The bank managements are not respecting the audits of the labour commissioner.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on labour unions

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.