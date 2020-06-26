Chinese import containers have started moving from June 23: Chennai port

-
The port started releasing detained consignments of Chinese imports on June 23 in Chennai, while the Kolkata customs authorities have denied stopping them, industry sources say.
According to industry estimates, more than 200 containers were held back for a day and most of them were transporting electronics items (for auto, mobile and TV manufacturers), electrical machinery and equipment, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances, organic chemicals, plastic items, among others.
These containers were stranded at container freight stations (CFS) in and around Chennai after CFS operators received vague calls from the Customs authorities on June 22, asking them not to give deliveries of containers that had products made in China.
