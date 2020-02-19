Chinese lure for Indian students falls under the Coronavirus shadow

New Year celebrations were gathering steam in China’s capital city Beijing on a lazy January 1 afternoon. Shanky Chandra, a Dehradun lad pursuing his research in Chinese science fiction at the Beijing Normal University, was going about his day till he received an alarming text from his Taiwanese friend: “Atypical pneumonia swarms occur in Wuhan, Hubei Province...

The news has caused public concern that the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) has revived.” Surely, it was a rumour, Chandra thought. He tried to verify the information from some of the professors who, ...