Clear starts GST e-invoicing generating services for large taxpayers

-
ALSO READ
GSTN now part of AA network to facilitate cash flow lending to MSMEs: RBI
GSTN in AA network: Operational costs of banks expected to come down
Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts
Largest states lead as e-way bill generation climbs, shows data
Firms' PAN to be identifier for govt single window clearance system
-
Companies across the country can now generate their e-invoices under the goods and services tax (GST) on the invoice registration portal (IRP) launched by Clear (formerly ClearTax).
Earlier, companies could generate these invoices only on the NIC portal. However, GSTN had launched e-invoice registration services through private IRPs earlier this year, on the recommendation of the GST Council.
Four private companies--Clear, Cygnet, E&Y and IRIS Business Ltd--were empaneled by GSTN for providing these services. Of these, Clear has now launched its IRP services.
The government expects a large number of electronic invoices to be generated through private IRPs.
"Clear will build the best system imaginable with functionality for the largest businesses as well as the smallest businesses and also for technology companies serving India. Our infrastructure will simplify the operational challenges, and will allow tax compliance to become seamless," the company said.
Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear, said, “This infrastructure will be largely digital and therefore be affordable, scalable, modern, secure and pervasive at the same time. The government authorities are creating a great partnership with private players to bring this vision to life."
Gupta added that these digital innovations will facilitate ease of business and fuel innovation at both, the individual and the company level.
Companies and other taxpayers with an annual turnover of over Rs 10 crore are required to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions. The e-Invoice system is for uploading all B2B invoices to the IRP. The IRP generates and returns a unique Invoice Reference Number (IRN), digitally signed e-invoice and QR code to the user.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 17:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU