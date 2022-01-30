Closing sugar inventory likely to be second lowest in 10 years this year

Closing stocks of sugar in the country are expected to be at their second lowest levels in the last 10 years at the end of 2021-22 sugar season that started from October 2021.

This should augur well for millers and help in clearing sugarcane dues accruing to farmers quickly, while also helping to ensure a steady price of the commodity in the open market because of reduction in stocks overhang. According to trade sources, sugar inventory at the end of the 2021-22 season is expected to be 6.5-7.0 million tonnes after accounting for six million tonnes of exports, over 31 million ...