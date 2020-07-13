JUST IN
Cloud cover on the solar story with signs of a slowdown in the sector

The high-profile dedication of the Rewa solar park eclipses the reality of a slowdown in this sector

solar energy | solar power  | Economic slowdown

Jyoti Mukul 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital dedication to the nation of the 750 Mw Rewa Ultra Mega Solar park in Madhya Pradesh on July 10 was accompanied by visuals of large tracts of land covered with long rows of solar panels. But despite such imagery, there are strong signs of a slowdown in the sector.

In January-March 2020, large-scale solar projects accounted for 82 per cent of new installations (886 Mw), and rooftop solar the remaining 18 per cent (194 Mw). At 1,080 Mw, however, this capacity addition was the lowest since the last quarter of 2016, according to a Mercom Capital ...

First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 21:05 IST

