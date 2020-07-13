JUST IN
Hotel industry presents wish-list of remedies in webinar with Piyush Goyal
RBI turns net purchaser of US dollar in May, buys $4.363 billion

The central bank in May 2019 had bought $2.538 billion of the greenback on a net basis. It had purchased $ 5.118 billion and sold $2.580 billion in the spot market in May 2019

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

After being net seller of the US currency in the first month of this fiscal, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net purchaser in May as it bought $4.363 billion of the greenback on net basis, according to RBI data.

During the month, the RBI bought $4.663 billion from the spot market while sold $300 million.

In April, the central bank had sold $1.142 billion US dollar on a net basis.

The central bank in May 2019 had bought $2.538 billion of the greenback on a net basis. It had purchased $ 5.118 billion and sold $2.580 billion in the spot market in May 2019.

In FY20, the central bank was net purchaser of the US dollar at $45.097 billion. It had bought $ 72.205 billion while sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net sales at the end of May stood at $1.958 billion, compared to a sale of $1.739 billion in April, the data showed.
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 19:51 IST

