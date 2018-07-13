JUST IN
Cochin Shipyard, Inland Waterways Authority ink deal for Ro-Ro vessels

The vessels, which can carrying trucks and other vehicles, along with sitting passengers, will be deployed on National Water Ways 1, 2 and 3

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Cochin Shipyard Limited and Inland Waterways Authority of India has signed a contract for roll-on-roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels.

The contract, which entails design, construction and supply of Ten Ro-PAX and Ro-Ro Vessels, is worth Rs 1.02 billion plus taxes.

The vessels, which are capable of carrying trucks and other vehicles, along with sitting passengers, will be deployed in various strategic locations in National Water Ways 1, 2 and 3.

The ships are being conceptualised and fully designed by CSL. They are to be built to standards under the rules of Indian Register of Shipping. All the ten vessels will be delivered within 18 months.

The cargo in a Ro-Ro vessel typically consists of cars, trucks and other vehicles that are driven on and off the ship on their own wheels instead of being loaded and unloaded by cranes.
First Published: Fri, July 13 2018. 20:18 IST

