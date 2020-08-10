Coming soon: GST technological overhaul to ease compliance, plug leaks

Filing goods and services tax (GST) returns will be easier with technological changes set to be introduced over the next few months, while putting on hold the simplified return-filing system, which had been proposed earlier. Instead of completely changing the return forms, the effort is now to introduce, within the existing framework, changes in a staggered manner, so that taxpayers are not put out.

Plugging tax evasion and preventing frauds in claiming input tax credit will come with the territory. A taxpayer with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore will be allowed to file summary ...