Committee looking to capture informal sector activities stuck on sample

The statistics office is planning to come out with an annual survey of unincorporated enterprises that will help capture informal sector activities in the gross domestic product (GDP). However, a panel looking into this is stuck over one crucial issue.

The issue is whether the annual survey should change the sample every time as is done currently when this survey comes out after a gap of five years. Doing it will be difficult in the annual survey because the time period will shorten. Incorporating data on the informal sector is important because GDP data gets ...