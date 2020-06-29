JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

G20 nations imposed 59 import-restrictive measures in 7 months: WTO
Business Standard

Compensation has become the biggest issue in GST: Sushil Kumar Modi

Modi tells Dilasha Seth that the proposed reforms like simplified return form and e-invoicing facility, among others, will be difficult to push through in the fourth year.

Topics
Sushil Modi | Sushil Modi on GST | Lockdown

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

Raising taxes or tweaking rates will not be possible for at least a year to overcome the revenue shortfall this year as the country struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic, says Bihar Deputy Chief Minister SUSHIL KUMAR MODI.

He tells Dilasha Seth that the proposed reforms like simplified return form and e-invoicing facility, among others, will be difficult to push through in the fourth year. Edited excerpts: How do you summarise the first three years of GST? The first two years of GST went well and the revenue collections were very good despite technical and teething problems in the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 23:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU