Compensation has become the biggest issue in GST: Sushil Kumar Modi

Raising taxes or tweaking rates will not be possible for at least a year to overcome the revenue shortfall this year as the country struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic, says Bihar Deputy Chief Minister SUSHIL KUMAR MODI.

He tells Dilasha Seth that the proposed reforms like simplified return form and e-invoicing facility, among others, will be difficult to push through in the fourth year. Edited excerpts: How do you summarise the first three years of GST? The first two years of GST went well and the revenue collections were very good despite technical and teething problems in the ...