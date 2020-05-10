Covid-19: On-site construction labourers turn weary of Mumbai's lockdown

Mumbai, one of India’s top employment generators, has started to worry about labour shortage with companies building the city’s houses, infrastructure and providing electricity saying workers want to return home.

With special trains now offered, several on-site labourers in the city want to return home. The rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city caused anxiety among them. While some wish to return to their family in villages, others need to reach farms before the sowing season. Many labourers go back home in summers because it is marriage season and also to help in tilling the family land in villages.

“Following the government’s recent decision to permit the migrant workers to travel to their home states, there has been a rush of applications from the migrant workers who want to take the train to their home state. The nearly 40 days of has tested the patience of these workers,” said a spokesperson for Shapoorji Pallonji E&C.

Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty, however, said, “Forty to fifty per cent of our labour force wants to go back and the rest want to stay. They also realise that if they go back they will be quarantined for 21 days before they get to see families."

The city's Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has close to 11,000 labourers at their site, working on different projects including the city-wide metro network. A top official said, ”We have been able to execute work smoothly due to the since roads were empty and management of construction work was easy. Labour is our only concern.”

The official added that workers are at unease as the number of cases in the city is on the rise. He added, ”They are at our site and taken care of, and need not worry about infections. However, we cannot force them to stay back if they wish to go.” For now, the city planning authority has managed to create awareness and address concerns and convinced them to stay back.

Real estate companies, which had arranged for its labour to stay back at its site are facing similar concerns, albeit for different reasons.

Oberoi said the company was in talks with its workers and convinced them to work until the was over. "We have been successful in convincing more than 50 per cent of them," he added.

Some of Mumbai’s labourers want to reach their farm before the sowing season starts. “Many of those on our sites want to go back to the farms. They do it every year just before the rains to sow the seeds. There will be a shortage of workers in the short run,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director for Hiranandani.

Some like Shapoorji Pallonji E&C are using incentives among other measures to keep the labour force motivated. “We are incentivizing our workers financially and releasing timely payments to motivate our workers.” Other measures include assurance over continuity of preventive and welfare measures in the post-lockdown scenario, motivational talks for workers to alleviate their anxiety and urging them not to believe in rumours.

On a media call on Saturday, executives from Adani Transmission, which is also an electricity provider in Mumbai, said, "Work-related to up-gradation is underway on the ground; the only worry is we should not see a flight of labourers.”

However, not everyone in the city is facing a similar challenge. People directly involved in the construction of the city’s Coastal road project suggest labour continues to stay on-site with no concerns. Kamal Khetan, chairman and managing director, Sunteck Realty, said that all their 2,000 workers are on sites and work started on nine out of 10 sites.

While attempts continue to convince the labour class, some like Shapoorji Pallonji E&C expect it would take at least six months for the workers strength to return to normal.