Mumbai scrambles to add critical care infrastructure amid Covid-19 spread

Projection says city may have 75,000 cases by May-end

Sohini Das & Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

One of the first things that Iqbal Chahal, the new chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), did after assuming office was to visit Dharavi. With infections surging in the congested and overcrowded shantytown spread over 535 hectares and housing innumerable chawls and as many as 15,000 single-room factories, Dharavi has become a huge worry for those fighting to stem Mumbai’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Mumbai is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of infections, which stood at 13,564 cases on Sunday. Maharashtra’s case load was more than 20,000 over the weekend. ...

First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 01:12 IST

