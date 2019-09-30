Core sector output declines by 0.5% in August vs 4.7% growth a year ago

-
ALSO READ
Growth of 8 core sectors slows to 2.1% in July, recovers from 50-month low
Eight core sectors' growth drops to 0.2% in June compared to 7.8% last year
Core sector growth at 50-month low in June; 4 out of 8 sectors contract
India's core sector growth rises 4.7% in March, most in five months
Growth of 8 core sector industries slows to 2.6% in April
-
The eight core industries in August recorded a 0.5 per cent decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to a government data released on Monday.
The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 4.7 per cent in August last year.
Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded a negative growth of 8.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent , 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively, in August, according to the data of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.
However, fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9 per cent, and 5 per cent, respectively during the month under review.
During April-August, growth in the eight core industries grew by 2.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the year-ago period.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU