Coronavirus: Evaluate airlifting China consignments, Centre asks industries

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reached out to several industries asking their views on airlifting consignments from China, as the outbreak continues to disrupt business. However, the move may not be practical or feasible, given the challenges involved.

The direction from the Ministry of Civil Aviation came following a finance ministry-led meeting to address supply chain issues of the Indian industry. Following that, a note was sent to associations of various industries, asking for their requirements.

However, ministry officials confirmed that no final call has been taken regarding the flight. “We haven’t planned any flight till now. The idea is to check what the industry wants and decide if such a flight is feasible or not,” said a ministry official.

The India Manufacturers’ Association of Information Technology (MAIT) has welcomed the move.

Almost two weeks after the official reopening date, many factories across China remain shut, which will cascade down to manufacturing in India as its supply of raw material and equipment is disrupted, MAIT added.

As MAIT and others speak to their member companies, there is no clarity on whether such a move will fructify.

An Air India executive said that they haven't got any information for planning such a flight. Even if India plans a flight, the trickiest part will be planning it as industrial clusters are spread across China.