Coronavirus has steered us to a recession worse than 2009: IMF chief

The pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

With the worldwide economic coming to a "sudden stop," Georgieva said the fund's estimate "for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion." But she warned that "we believe this is on the lower end."

Over 80 countries already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund.