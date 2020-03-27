JUST IN
Coronavirus has steered us to a recession worse than 2009: IMF chief

"It is clear that we have entered a recession" that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, she said in an online press briefing.

BS Web Team & AFP 

The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

With the worldwide economic coming to a "sudden stop," Georgieva said the fund's estimate "for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion." But she warned that "we believe this is on the lower end."

Over 80 countries already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Meanwhile, the global infections due to the Covid-19 have crossed 560,000 mark.

As many as 25,410 people have died so far due to the virus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on friday tested positive for coronavirus.

First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 22:01 IST

