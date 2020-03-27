In pictures: How Indians responded to the govt's 21-day lockdown

Police personnel punish offenders flouting nationwide lockdown in Jabalpur
People stand in a queue at an SRTC bus counter in Jammu
Customers stand one metre apart as a preventive measure against the coronavirus spread during total lockdown in Karad, Maharashtra
Homeless people and daily wagers dining at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi
Women workers busy in making surgical masks at a workshop in Balanagar industrial area in Hyderabad
Volunteers prepare meals to be served to the homeless and daily wagers at a shelter in Thane
Residents maintain social distance outside a grocery store during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad
Sanitising and spreading awareness in East Delhi by MCD staff in Delhi
Delhi govt workers serve food to homeless people and daily wagers near Nigam Bodh ghat
People stand in a queue to collect LPG cylinders at Girgaon in Mumbai
People maintain social distance as they wait to buy essentials from a vendor in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
People maintain social distance while queueing up outside a chemist shop in Khetwadi, Mumbai
A worker preparing masks in Ranchi
A view of Ghazipur vegetable market bustling with activity during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi
A police personnel verifies documents provided by motorists during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Chennai
