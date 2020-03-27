JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

The sometimes comical travails of lockdown, when you're a single gay man
Business Standard

In pictures: How Indians responded to the govt's 21-day lockdown

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 724, with 17 dead

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Police personnel punish offenders flouting nationwide lockdown in Jabalpur

Police personnel punish offenders flouting nationwide lockdown in Jabalpur
1 / 15
 

 

People stand in a queue at an SRTC bus counter in Jammu

People stand in a queue at an SRTC bus counter in Jammu
2 / 15
 

 

Customers stand one metre apart as a preventive measure against the coronavirus spread during total lockdown in Karad, Maharashtra

Customers stand one metre apart as a preventive measure against the coronavirus spread during total lockdown in Karad, Maharashtra
3 / 15
 

 

Homeless people and daily wagers dining at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

Homeless people and daily wagers dining at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi
4 / 15
 

 

Women workers busy in making surgical masks at a workshop in Balanagar industrial area in Hyderabad

Women workers busy in making surgical masks at a workshop in Balanagar industrial area in Hyderabad
5 / 15
 

 

Volunteers prepare meals to be served to the homeless and daily wagers at a shelter in Thane

Volunteers prepare meals to be served to the homeless and daily wagers at a shelter in Thane
6 / 15
 

 

Residents maintain social distance outside a grocery store during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad

Residents maintain social distance outside a grocery store during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad
7 / 15
 

 

Sanitising and spreading awareness in East Delhi by MCD staff in Delhi

Sanitising and spreading awareness in East Delhi by MCD staff in Delhi
8 / 15
Photo- Sanjay.K.Sharma

 

Delhi govt workers serve food to homeless people and daily wagers near Nigam Bodh ghat

Delhi govt workers serve food to homeless people and daily wagers near Nigam Bodh ghat
9 / 15
 

 

People stand in a queue to collect LPG cylinders at Girgaon in Mumbai

People stand in a queue to collect LPG cylinders at Girgaon in Mumbai
10 / 15
 

 

People maintain social distance as they wait to buy essentials from a vendor in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

People maintain social distance as they wait to buy essentials from a vendor in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
11 / 15
 

 

People maintain social distance while queueing up outside a chemist shop in Khetwadi, Mumbai

People maintain social distance while queueing up outside a chemist shop in Khetwadi, Mumbai
12 / 15
 

 

A worker preparing masks in Ranchi

A worker preparing masks in Ranchi
13 / 15
 

 

A view of Ghazipur vegetable market bustling with activity during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

A view of Ghazipur vegetable market bustling with activity during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi
14 / 15
 

 

A police personnel verifies documents provided by motorists during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Chennai

A police personnel verifies documents provided by motorists during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Chennai
15 / 15
 

 


First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 21:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU