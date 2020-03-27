In pictures: How Indians responded to the govt's 21-day lockdown

Police personnel punish offenders flouting nationwide in Jabalpur

1 / 15

People stand in a queue at an SRTC bus counter in Jammu

2 / 15

Customers stand one metre apart as a preventive measure against the spread during total in Karad, Maharashtra

3 / 15

Homeless people and daily wagers dining at a government shelter during the nationwide in New Delhi

4 / 15

Women workers busy in making surgical masks at a workshop in Balanagar industrial area in Hyderabad

5 / 15

Volunteers prepare meals to be served to the homeless and daily wagers at a shelter in Thane

6 / 15

Residents maintain social distance outside a grocery store during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad

7 / 15

Sanitising and spreading awareness in East Delhi by MCD staff in Delhi

8 / 15 Photo- Sanjay.K.Sharma

Delhi govt workers serve food to homeless people and daily wagers near Nigam Bodh ghat

9 / 15

People stand in a queue to collect LPG cylinders at Girgaon in Mumbai

10 / 15

People maintain social distance as they wait to buy essentials from a vendor in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

11 / 15

People maintain social distance while queueing up outside a chemist shop in Khetwadi, Mumbai

12 / 15

A worker preparing masks in Ranchi

13 / 15

A view of Ghazipur vegetable market bustling with activity during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

14 / 15

A police personnel verifies documents provided by motorists during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Chennai