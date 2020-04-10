JUST IN
Will consider raising duties on fuel and liquor: Manpreet Badal, Punjab FM
Coronavirus lockdown: IOC raises LPG imports by 50% amid rise in demand

The company said that the move was to ensure uninterrupted availability of bulk LPG for its bottling plants.

Shine Jacob 

IOC had delivered more than 33.8 million LPG cylinders to its customers in the past 15 days.

In the wake of the rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) demand following the lockdown, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has tied up with international players for additional imports to the tune of 50 per cent over the normal figure for April and May.

The company said that the move was to ensure uninterrupted availability of bulk LPG for its bottling plants. IOC had delivered more than 33.8 million LPG cylinders to its customers in the past 15 days. This comes to the tune of 2.6 million cylinders every single working day.

First Published: Fri, April 10 2020. 00:11 IST

