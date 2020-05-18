JUST IN
Covid-19 lockdown could take away 135 million jobs in India, says report
Business Standard

Covid-19 crisis: Industry welcomes investments in health care sector

They also said the industry also needed support in view of the headwinds it faced due to Covid-19 pandemic

“Healthcare industry welcomes these strategic reforms and looks forward to working with the government on expanding India’s health care footprint while growing employment through private sector,” NATHEALTH President Sudarshan Ballal said.

Health care sector on Sunday welcomed the government’s decision to ramp up infrastructure and undertaking structural reforms, but said the industry also needed support in view of the headwinds it faced due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase investment in public health, ramping up infrastructure at grassroot level and getting future ready for Covid-like public health crises are strategic reforms, apex industry body NATHEALTH said.

“Healthcare industry welcomes these strategic reforms and looks forward to working with the government on expanding India’s health care footprint while growing employment through private sector,” NATHEALTH President Sudarshan Ballal said.
