Covid-19 hit India's residential market harder than US and Brazil

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted India’s residential market harder than many other economies that severely suffered during second waves.
A latest report by Knight Frank shows that countries like the US and Brazil — that rank with India at the top of the list of nations with the most number of cases and casualties — registered growth in housing prices, indicating better demand. Average home prices in India, however, fell on a year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis during the June quarter.
Overall, housing demand in developed economies remained better with the top ten economies registering double-digit price growth, while key developed markets saw 4.7% growth YoY.
