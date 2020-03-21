Covid-19 impact: Hoteliers seek Modi's help on loan deferment, GST holiday

Fearing a huge financial burden owing to cancellation of conferences, weddings and banquet bookings to stave off (Covid-19) spread, the has asked for deferment of bank loans and statutory dues. It has also sought GST (Goods & Services Tax) holiday till it hits the revival route.

“Most hotel owners have taken loans from banks and in the current situation, it seems difficult for us to pay interest and bank EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments). Banks should be advised to consider the situation and cooperate with us and defer the EMIs and interest till the situation becomes normal. Also, Cibil (Credit Information Bureau Ltd) score should not be affected in the current business environment. Similar measures have already been taken by countries like the US and China,” J K Mohanty, co-chairman, Ficci Tourism National Council and chairman (Eastern region), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) wrote in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There is also the demand by hoteliers to defer payment of statutory dues like GST, advance tax payments, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) till normalcy is restored in operations. Such interventions from the central government will support the travel and hospitality industries in this moment of exigent crisis, they reasoned.

At the level of state governments, they have called for waiver of fees for upcoming licenses, permits or renewals such as municipality holding tax, bar license fee, ground water fee and electricity fee till the travel and tourism industry recoups from the crisis precipitated by COVID-19 pandemic.

To facilitate the smooth recovery of hotel and travel businesses, Mohanty has advocated GST holiday for the next 12 months. He has also demanded immediate sanction of funds on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for employees engaged in tourism sector till revival happens.