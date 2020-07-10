JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

TRAI notifies changes to interconnection rules for fixed-line networks
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Housing sales down 67% in April-June, says PropEquity

The supply of new units also dropped by 81% during the period to 11,967.

Topics
Housing sales | realty projects | Lockdown

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Coronavirus, real estate, realty, construction, housing sales
The sales declined because of the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown.

Sales or absorption of housing units dropped by 67% to 21,294 across top nine cities in the second quarter of calendar 2020, from 62,851 in the year-ago period, according to a PropEquity report. The sales declined because of the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown. The supply of new units also dropped by 81% during the period to 11,967.
chart
.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 22:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU