Covid-19 impact: Travel, hospitality stare at revenue loss of Rs 5 trillion

Battered and bruised by the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s and hospitality industry is staring at a revenue loss of Rs 5 trillion over the next year while 35-40 million jobs, both direct and indirect, are in jeopardy.

The Covid-19-induced lockdown has shuttered the hotel and sectors, clogging their earnings.

The distressed industry has sought a bailout package from the Ministry of Finance to sustain its business in the aftermath of onslaught. The industry has asked for an extension of the moratorium on loans pegged at three months by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to 12 months in view of the colossal impact.

“While the industry has received the moratorium for three months, it needs a minimum one-year moratorium on all working capital, principal, interest payments, loans and overdrafts.



Collateral & interest free loans of up to five years for (Small & Medium Enterprises) in tourism are needed to help them sustain and rebuild”, JK Mohanty, co-chairman of Ficci National Tourism Council and secretary, Hotel Association of India, wrote to Finance Minister





The hotel and industries have inter alia demanded deferment of Goods & Services Tax (GST) and advance tax payments at the central government level and a waiver of fees for all forthcoming licenses and permits. They have suggested that the on the hospitality industry be slashed for at least two to three years. As of now, large hotels attract GST of 12-18 per cent based on room rates charged. The aggrieved industry feels this could be pruned to 5-6 per cent with immediate effect.

Other key demands lined up by the industry include restoration of Service Exports From India Scheme (SEIS) for duty credit of 10 per cent to the and bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) under GST ambit to offer long-term relief to airlines, apart from offering rebates on landing, parking and housing charges.

“Indian corporates can be incentivised for holding meetings and conferences within the country with 200 per cent weighted deduction of these as tax expenses against GST invoices. Besides, Indian citizens can also be incentivised through LTA (Leave Travel Allowance) like income tax benefits for holidaying within India. This could be a deductible expense for instance up to Rs 1.5 lakh against GST invoices”, Mohanty, also the chairman of Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO), suggested to the finance minister.





Separately, HRAO has pleaded with the Odisha government to waive off State GST (SGST) till normalcy is restored in operations of the hotel industry. Since the salary component of the staff and employees accounts for 25-30 per cent of the payout by hotel owners, the association has suggested that the state government extend interest free financial assistance to the stakeholders for payment of salaries and wages to the affected employees from the ‘Odisha Labour Welfare Fund’ for at least six months.