Covid-19 lockdown: No proposal to impose calamity cess, say FinMin sources

The government is not considering a calamity cess on the (GST) to raise additional resources for the economic crisis casued by a nationwide to contain the coronavirus, sources in the told Business Standard on Saturday.

The sources said any such proposal would prove to be counter-productive as sales are already low in the

Industries are already facing a deep crisis for want of demand and likely labour challenges that might come in the near future due to the pandemic, the pointed out.

Therefore, tinkering with the taxes or cess would not be a prudent option at all, the sources said.