Covid-19 lockdown: No proposal to impose calamity cess, say FinMin sources

The sources said any such proposal would prove to be counter-productive as sales are already at low volume at this time of lockdown.

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Therefore, tinkering with the taxes or cess would not be a prudent option at all, the sources added.

The government is not considering a calamity cess on the goods and services tax (GST) to raise additional resources for the economic crisis casued by a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, sources in the finance ministry told Business Standard on Saturday.

The sources said any such proposal would prove to be counter-productive as sales are already low in the lockdown.

Industries are already facing a deep crisis for want of demand and likely labour challenges that might come in the near future due to the pandemic, the pointed out.

Therefore, tinkering with the taxes or cess would not be a prudent option at all, the sources said.

First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 19:57 IST

