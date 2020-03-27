Highlights: RBI reduces repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%; slashes CRR by 100 bps

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a Rs 1.7 trillion package to curb the impact of the 21-day lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The central bank also reduced the (CRR) of all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent with effect from March 28 for 1 year. will maintain accommodative stance, Governor said while announcing decisions of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Highlights of Governor press conference:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor is addressing the media through video conference in view of extraordinary circumstances arising out of the crisis.

advanced its meeting from March 31 and April 3, and held its meetings on March 24, 26 and 27. MPC has voted in favour of a sizeable reduction in

MPC has agreed to reduce the policy by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent. "War effort has been mounted to revive the economy through both conventional and unconventional means. Tough times don't last, tough people and institutions do", said Das.

According to the governor, the central bank has quarantined 150 members as part of a continuity plan. Rising probability that large parts of the global economy will slip into recession.

India FY20 GDP growth forecast of 5 per cent is now at risk. If supply chain disruptions get accentuated due to the Covid-19 pandemic... the global slowdown could increase, the governor said.

Inflation likely running 30 basis points above RBI expectations this quarter. Aggregate demand may weaken due to and ease core inflation.

No specific growth and inflation expectations from MPC this time as these would be contingent on the intensity of the coronavirus spread

Macroeconomic risks, both on demand supply, due to the pandemic would be severe

Banks and other financial institutions should do all that they can do to keep credit flow going

Time for RBI to unleash an array of instruments to bolster the economy

RBI to conduct auction of repo of 3-year papers to the tune of Rs 1 trn at a floating rate

CRR : reduced for all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent for one year

: reduced for all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent for one year Minimum daily CRR balance requirement reduced from 90 per cent to 80 per cent... one-time dispensation up to June 2020

Marginal standing facility reduced to 2 per cent of SLR. Policy rate corridor widened from 50 basis points to 65 bps

Regulation and supervision: Moratorium on term loans : All commercial banks permitted to allow a 3-month moratorium on repayment of term loan EMIs Deferment of working capital interest repayment : Three-month deferment on payment of interest Easing of working capital... lending institutions allowed to reassess NSFR : Deferred to Oct 2020 Capital buffers : Implementation of last tranche of CCB deferred to Sep 30, 2020

RBI injects Rs 3.74 trn into the system as a result of all the announcements made today Depositors requested not to panic; their deposits are dafe: Das Fundamentals of the Indian economy are more sound than they were in the aftermath of the previous global financial crisis : Implementation of last tranche of CCB deferred to Sep 30, 2020



Read our full coverage on RBI "MPC voted for sizeable reduction in interest rate," he said.