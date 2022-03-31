Creeping rise in fuel prices set to stoke inflation further: Transporters

The recurrent increase in the fuel prices over the last 10 days is singing into the margins of small and large transporters and will force them to pass on the hike to their customers. This in turn is set to make the prices of daily consumables and other goods dearer, impact consumption and slow the economic growth, said transporters and analysts.

Freight rates on grand trunk routes have already shot up by an average 3-4 per cent month-on-month in the last few days, according to Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training. This is set to go further if the fuel price hike ...