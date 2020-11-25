Curbing GST evasion: E-invoicing has a long way to go, say experts

Almost four years ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the “kacha bill” (fake bills) and “pakka bill” (genuine bills) system in our country had helped mobilise black money. He had pinned hopes on goods and services tax (GST), in the works then, to help put an end to this.

He had said this during a debate on the Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill on GST in Parliament on December 9, 2016. Seven months later, GST was born. And now, over three years have gone since the introduction of the tax, and yet a number of shops do not issue invoices to consumers on the ...