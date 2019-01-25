Davos 2019: Coping with the dark side of a champagne and chalet life

It is 8 am. The Sun is shining brightly on snow-covered mountain peaks, but this is cold comfort for a clutch of people wrapped in several layers of quilted clothing, caps and gloves, with barely their nose tips visible.

As these people stand in a queue at the Davos Congress Centre’s shuttle hub for a 20-minute drive to Rinerhorn Mountain’s base camp, they struggle to bring cups of hot coffee to their lips. It feels so cold that no one wants to pull off his gloves to check the temperature on the mobile phone. One person braves it to see how far below zero the temperature is. ...