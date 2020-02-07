JUST IN
Consumers' mood is worsening to 5-year low, slack building: Surveys

Price rise in food and other items flagged by RBI in inflation outlook
Days ahead of trade talks, US unhappy with cess on medical devices

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is set to visit New Delhi next week

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Days before India and the United States start talks on a trade package, American trade officials have expressed unhappiness with New Delhi’s decision to saddle medical device imports with an additional health cess. While India has said it won’t roll back the tax, other concessions are expected to be fiercely pushed by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer when he visits New Delhi early next week for talks, sources say.

India is still considering allowing a trade margin policy for specific high-value items like coronary stents, they confirmed. As part of the Budget, ...

First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 22:09 IST

