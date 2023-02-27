JUST IN
PLI scheme boost: Apple creates 100,000 new direct jobs in 19 months
Days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft not far: PM Narendra Modi
UIDAI rolls out AI-based security mechanism for fingerprint authentication
Create a roadmap to upscale organic farming in Sikkim: FM Sitharaman
Advertisement disclosures should be displayed prominently, says govt
UIDAI starts security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts
Nearly 635 hectares on auction menu for investors in Uttar Pradesh
Blue economy occupies vital position in India's economic growth: CAG
Fresh public sector employment declined in 2022 by 8.8%, shows data
5G to contribute $450 billion to India's GDP by 2040, says report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
UIDAI rolls out AI-based security mechanism for fingerprint authentication
icon-arrow-left
PLI scheme boost: Apple creates 100,000 new direct jobs in 19 months
Business Standard

Days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft not far: PM Narendra Modi

This is Modi's fifth visit this year to the State, where Assembly elections are due by May

Topics
Air India | Narendra Modi | Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  Shivamogga (Karnataka) 

PM Narendra Modi with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa during the inauguration of Shivamogga airport
PM Narendra Modi with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa during the inauguration of Shivamogga airport (Photo: PTI)

"Those wearing 'hawai chappals' should travel in 'hawai jahaz' (aircraft). I'm seeing it happening", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he highlighted that India's aviation market is growing rapidly.

Speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, he said in the coming days India will need thousands of aircraft, and the days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft are not far.

Modi also took a dig at the Congress, saying before 2014 Air-India was often discussed for negative reasons, and the company was recognised for scams during that party's rule.

The inauguration of the airport coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and four-time Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who hails from Shivamogga district.

Modi asked people to switch on their mobile flash lights to commemorate Yediyurappa's birthday.

Karnataka has made up its mind to repeatedly give opportunity to "double engine" government, he said.

This is Modi's fifth visit this year to the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said In all, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 3,600 crore here.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa were among those present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 23:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.