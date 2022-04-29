DCC likely to meet on Friday to discuss pricing of 5G spectrum

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is expected to meet on Friday to take up the recommendations of a Department of Telecom (DoT) committee in response to the telecom regulator’s suggestions regarding the pricing of spectrum.

According to sources, the DCC may discuss whether the issue of E band should be referred to the regulator to fix a base price in case it is auctioned.

It is also expected to discuss whether the 27.5-28.5 GHz band, which the regulator has recommended for auctioning and mixed use between telcos and satellite operators, should be reserved for the latter only.