Deals go missing at electronics hubs as import curbs hit business

Demand for Made In India items has been muted across major electronics hubs despite the rising pitch of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, but the import curbs on Chinese goods have hit business like never before. Visits to Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and Nehru Place electronics hubs as well as Mumbai’s Lamington Road show that consumers are looking for gadgets and gizmos they want at the best price.

Whether the products are made in China or in India is hardly a factor for the buyer, especially during the pandemic, traders and shoppers point out. As Amit Sharma, who runs a ...