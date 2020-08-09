UK govt steps up efforts to stop wave of migrants crossing channel

The UK is stepping up efforts to stop the influx of migrants crossing the English Channel by boat, as tensions rise with France about how to control a surge in crossings.

The Home Office on Saturday requested help from the armed forces in dealing with the jump in immigrants trying to gain entry into the country by making the 35-kilometer (22-mile) crossing from France. Home Secretary Priti Patel also appointed Dan O’Mahoney, a former National Crime Agency executive, to head the government’s response to the passages, the BBC reported.

Almost 4,000 people have crossed the channel so far this year in more than 300 small boats, with a one-day record of at least 235 arrivals on August 6, the BBC reported. Warm temperatures and calm waters may have contributed to an uptick.