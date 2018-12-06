Decoded: What is the recent amendment in Mauritius' Income Tax Act?

Last month, Mauritius amended its Income Tax Act and inserted a clause to determine the place of effective management, in line with global best practices.

Ashley Coutinho explains the impact of the amendment: What is the recent amendment in Mauritius’ Income Tax Act? Mauritius has inserted a clause for determining the place of effective management (POEM), making it difficult to establish residency in the country. On 28 November 2018, the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) issued a Statement of Practice (SOP) regarding section 73A of the Income Tax Act (the Act) on POEM. ...