Dedicated govt fund for MSMEs will spur sector's growth: PHDCCI chief

\Lack of access to finance and the subsequent liquidity crunch that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) face continue to remain a big hurdle to growth, says D K Aggarwal, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

He also tells Subhayan Chakraborty that the ease of doing business scenario remains dismal at the ground level and outside the metro cities. Edited excerpts: What are the areas where major regulatory reforms are needed? Given the health of the sector and the current liquidity crunch, the government needs to set up a dedicated fund for the sector along the lines of ...