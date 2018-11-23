Defence ministry's air missile contract to Russia sparks vendor protests

With Swedish arms giant Saab shooting off four protest letters to the ministry of defence (MoD) over its handling of the tender for the “very short range air defence system” (VSHORADS), the difficulties in conducting competitive, multi-vendor procurement have again been underlined.

On Monday, the ministry of defence (MoD) announced the results of an eight-year-old tender for anti-aircraft missiles, informing all three competing vendors that it had selected Russia’s Igla-S missile for the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF). On the face of it, the Igla-S ...