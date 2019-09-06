Defence procurement procedure: MoD to release new system by March

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), which has been criticised for its cumbersome and slow procurement, is evolving reformed procedures to make defence tendering and contracting simple, flexible and quick.

The MoD’s procurement head, Apurva Chandra, told an aerospace industry gathering in New Delhi on Thursday: “An empowered committee has been instituted to review the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP 2016) and the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM 2009) [and] to release revised versions of both documents by March 2020.” The DPP stipulates the procedure for buying ...