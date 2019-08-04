Defence shipyards bag 85-95% high-value warship orders without tender

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has written a strongly worded note to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, asking the ministry of defence (MoD) to end the practice of “nominating” defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) shipyards to build warships for the Navy and coast guard. “Nomination” involves placing orders for warships on chosen public sector shipyards, without competitive tendering.

Ficci’s note asks for a level playing field for private shipyards by permitting them to participate in all warship tenders. Private ...