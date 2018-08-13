Navy's next-gen patrol vessels get govt nod; frigates, destroyers to follow

The defence ministry on Monday cleared the acquisition of the first of its planned "next generation" warships -- six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) -- for an estimated cost of Rs 49.41 billion, or about Rs 8.25 billion each.

These will be followed by "next generation missile boats", "next generation frigates" and "next generation destroyers". All these vessels are currently being designed by the Indian Navy's internal design directorate. "The NGOPVs will be built in indigenous shipyards and will be fitted with ...