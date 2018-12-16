Delay in Supreme Court order puts stressed thermal power projects in limbo

The future looks bleak for about Rs 2 trillion worth of thermal power projects facing insolvency. The delay in the Supreme Court hearing the challenge to the RBI circular by power companies could worsen the debt situation of more than 24 assets that have been unable to find any resolution or buyer. The power sector had in August contested the February 12 circular of the RBI in the Supreme Court, questioning its legality.

The court will hear the matter after its vacation, which is from December 17 to January 1. An order is unlikely before February next year. The RBI ...