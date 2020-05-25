Delhi govt asks departments not to issue global tenders up to Rs 200 cr

Following the Central government's amendments to the General Financial Rules (GFR), the has asked all its departments to not issue global tenders up to Rs 200 crore.

In an order, the Delhi Finance Department forwarded the Central government's amendment for "information and necessary action".

Last week, the Union Finance Department notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules, 2017 to ensure that henceforth global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement up to Rs 200 crore, as announced in the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' Package.





According to the Centre, it was a big boost to domestic suppliers, especially

Speaking to IANS, a official said the Finance Department has asked all departments, the three municipal corporations, autonomous bodies under the city government, the NDMC, the Urban Shelter Board, the Delhi CantonmentBoard and others to adopt the Centre's amended General Financial Rules (GFR).

"All the departments and bodies have been asked to take note of the amendment," the official said.