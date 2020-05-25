JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Covid-19 and governance: End the political lockdown and summon Parliament
Business Standard

Delhi govt asks departments not to issue global tenders up to Rs 200 cr

In an order, the Delhi Finance Department forwarded the Central government's amendment for "information and necessary action"

Topics
Delhi government | MSMEs

Agencies 

budget, bank, office, documents, loan, finance, money, cash, insurance, policies, budget
Last week, the Union Finance Department notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules, 2017 to ensure that henceforth global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement up to Rs 200 crore, as announced in the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' Package

Following the Central government's amendments to the General Financial Rules (GFR), the Delhi government has asked all its departments to not issue global tenders up to Rs 200 crore.

In an order, the Delhi Finance Department forwarded the Central government's amendment for "information and necessary action".

Last week, the Union Finance Department notified the amendments to the General Financial Rules, 2017 to ensure that henceforth global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement up to Rs 200 crore, as announced in the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' Package.

ALSO READ: Retail, MSME loans to get cheaper as RBI cuts repo rate in surprise action

According to the Centre, it was a big boost to domestic suppliers, especially MSMEs.

Speaking to IANS, a Delhi government official said the Finance Department has asked all Delhi government departments, the three municipal corporations, autonomous bodies under the city government, the NDMC, the Urban Shelter Board, the Delhi CantonmentBoard and others to adopt the Centre's amended General Financial Rules (GFR).

"All the departments and bodies have been asked to take note of the amendment," the official said.
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 10:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU