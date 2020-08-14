Delhi, Mumbai airports to partner firms for on-arrival Covid-19 testing

Two of India’s largest airports, Delhi and Mumbai, are trying to find viable alternatives to the current requirement of two weeks’ quarantine for arriving travellers in a bid to reduce their cost burden and spur demand.

The airports are in discussions with laboratory chains such as Dr Dangs Lab and Dr Lal PathLabs to offer ‘Test-on-Arrival’ RT-PCR testing procedures. “We are working on the possibility of providing RT-PCR testing within the terminal building. A RT-PCR test requires 7-8 hours and if the test is negative, the passenger can travel to their ...