Delhi-Mumbai e-way: NHAI to execute project through 40 packages

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been divided into over 40 construction packages for execution even as the Centre sets the ball rolling on this project. The project is partly funded through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

Nine construction companies so far have bagged contracts for building the expressway, to be constructed at Rs 90,000 crore. Patel Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, Sadbhav Engineering, Apco Infra, Kundu Construction Company (also KCC Buildcon), CDS Construction, Gawar Construction, IRB Infra and Ircon are among those that have bagged ...