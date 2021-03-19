Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be different, with smoother ride and long life

On approaching the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Sohna in Haryana, it looks like any other construction site with mud and debris and labourers milling around but the result will be a very different kind of expressway that, owing to new material, is going to last longer.

The quantity and specification of bitumen that is being used will not just give the expressway a butter-smooth finish but also ensure longevity for a road expected to be an important commercial link between the two cities. It is also the country’s first expressway which will boast the Perpetual ...