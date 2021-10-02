JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's trade deficit surges 675% on high imports; exports up 21%
Business Standard

Demand for fuel and power grows but at a slower pace in September

Sale of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's refined fuel demand, by state retailers rose 0.79 per cent in September, preliminary government data showed

Topics
India's fuel demand | Power consumption | factory activity

Reuters  |  Chennai 

Gasoil sales rose 16 per cent in August compared with last year.
Gasoil sales rose 16 per cent in August compared with last year.

India’s fuel and electricity consumption grew at a slower pace in September compared with August, government data showed on Friday, despite a recovery in factory activity.

Sale of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India’s refined fuel demand, by state retailers rose 0.79 per cent in September, preliminary government data showed. Gasoil sales rose 16 per cent in August compared with last year.

Electricity consumption rose 0.8 per cent in September, compared with 17.1 per cent growth in August, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

India’s factory activity improved last month as a recovery in the economy from the pandemic-induced slump boosted demand and output, a private survey showed on Friday.

It was not immediately clear why there was a slump in the pace of energy demand growth.

Gasoline sales rose 6.57 per cent in September, compared with a 13.6 per cent rise in August.

State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp own about 90 per cent of the country’s retail fuel outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 02 2021. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.