Demand for fuel and power grows but at a slower pace in September

-
ALSO READ
Power min to govt offices: Switch over to prepaid smart meters on priority
India's electricity use falls 6.2% in May due to Covid-19 lockdowns
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity ahead of Punjab polls
Power consumption grows 12.6% in first week of June to 25.36 bn units
India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change
-
India’s fuel and electricity consumption grew at a slower pace in September compared with August, government data showed on Friday, despite a recovery in factory activity.
Sale of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India’s refined fuel demand, by state retailers rose 0.79 per cent in September, preliminary government data showed. Gasoil sales rose 16 per cent in August compared with last year.
Electricity consumption rose 0.8 per cent in September, compared with 17.1 per cent growth in August, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.
India’s factory activity improved last month as a recovery in the economy from the pandemic-induced slump boosted demand and output, a private survey showed on Friday.
It was not immediately clear why there was a slump in the pace of energy demand growth.
Gasoline sales rose 6.57 per cent in September, compared with a 13.6 per cent rise in August.
State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp own about 90 per cent of the country’s retail fuel outlets.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU