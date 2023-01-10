JUST IN
RBI not seen taking eye off inflation as prices may stay sticky in 2023
Luxury carmakers likely to see faster electric vehicle transition
India extends anti-dumping duty on jute imports from Nepal, Bangladesh
Indian economy to grow at a robust 6.6% in FY24, says World Bank
Defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 4,276 cr
UIDAI urges verification entities to comply with Aadhaar usage hygiene
Fiscal deficit in FY24 may be capped at 5.9%, says Goldman Sachs
Capital expenditure by CPSEs at 68% of FY23 target by December
World's focus must be on women-led development: Munda at G20 event
Rupee gains nearly 100 paise in two days to below 82 against dollar
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
RBI not seen taking eye off inflation as prices may stay sticky in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

DESH Bill deadlock likely to force Cabinet secretary to step in

The department of commerce finalised the new proposed SEZ law and sought inter-ministerial comments in June last year, with an aim to table it in the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Topics
SEZs | WTO | Employment

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

DESH Bill
Representative Image

Amid continued differences between the commerce and the revenue departments over the proposed revamped special economic zone (SEZ) law or the Development of Enterprises and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, the Cabinet secretary may step in to clear the deadlock over vexed issues.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SEZs

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.