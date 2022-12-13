JUST IN
Business Standard

DESH Bill: Commerce dept may scrap concessional corporate tax provision

In July, the commerce department sought inter-ministerial comments on the DESH Bill that aims at replacing the existing special economic zone (SEZ) law

Topics
Special Economic Zones | tax | Finance Ministry

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

DESH Bill
The Bill had proposed freezing the concessional corporate tax rate of 15 per cent till 2032 for all greenfield units and brownfield units (subject to certain conditions) in these hubs under the section 115BAB of the income tax act.

The Department of Commerce is likely to drop the concessional corporate tax provision under the Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill after the finance ministry expressed objections, stating there should be a uniform tax rate for all companies, said people in the know.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:38 IST

