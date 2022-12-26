JUST IN
Spending bill aids retirees, and boosts financial services industry
Business Standard

DESH Bill may let companies have obligation of choice: Govt official

This may ensure no single mandatory export commitment

Topics
SEZs | bill | Special Economic Zones

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

DESH Bill
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, 2022, might ask companies to commit to only one of the criteria — investments, breakthrough technology, job creation, and exports — that would eventually augur well for the economy and spur growth, people aware of the matter said.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 06:15 IST

